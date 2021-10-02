Health minister puts faith in new Covid vaccination drive

Will more vaccination buses across the country bring in those who are not yet jabbed? Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

Health minister Alain Berset says the reason for Switzerland’s relatively low vaccination rate against Covid-19 is still unclear, but that if more people don’t get jabbed “we won’t be able to end this crisis”.

This content was published on October 2, 2021 - 12:50

SRF/jc

Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Friday after the government announced a new vaccination drive, Berset said the current vaccination rate remained too low at under 60%. After getting off to one of the best starts, Switzerland is now bringing up the rear in Europe, he admitted.

Berset said the reason was not clear but could be because Switzerland has suffered less from the pandemic than other countries. Many countries suffered very badly, he told SRF, with overburdened hospitals and horror scenes in intensive care units. “In these countries, the willingness to be vaccinated is much higher. In Switzerland, too, the vaccination rate tends to be higher in the cantons that have suffered most.”

Pressure to get vaccinated

The government announced on Friday that it is ending free coronavirus testing for most asymptomatic people from October 11 and investing the money saved in a CHF150 million ($161 million) plan to try and convince the vaccine-hesitant. The plan includes a nationwide “vaccination week” to share information about the safety and benefits of the jabs; 170 new “vaccination buses” that will travel across the country in the coming weeks; and 1,700 advisors to speak by telephone, online, or in person with people who have concerns about the jab.

Asked if the unvaccinated might simply not want the jab, Berset replied that he did not think so, since getting vaccinated was still difficult for some. “You also have to get closer to the people,” he told SRF. “We want there to be uncomplicated possibilities with mobile vaccination units on the spot, on the village square, with people who can answer questions. We are convinced that this can help.”

With winter approaching and the coronavirus situation still fragile, the government has been stepping up pressure for people to get vaccinated. As of September 13, Covid certificates are required to access indoor public places such as restaurants, bars and museums, as well as for larger events. The certificate is granted to those who are fully jabbed, recently tested negative or recovered from the virus.

Berset said the decision to get vaccinated was still voluntary, “but those who don't want it, even if it is the only way out of the crisis, should pay something”.



