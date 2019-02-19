Hotel management schools

This content was published on February 19, 2019 2:20 PM

(Keystone)

Thanks to its tradition of catering for wealthy tourists, going back to the nineteenth century, the Swiss hotel sector has developed a reputation for high-quality service and expertise.

Lausanne was the location of the world’s first hospitality management school, the Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), opened in 1893. Since then the country has become a hospitality training hub, with around 25 training schools in operation.

Apart from EHL, several other Swiss schools number in various global twenty lists, including Les Roches International School of Hotel Management, Glion Institute of Higher Education, the Swiss Hotel Management School in Montreux, César Ritz Colleges, Ecole Hôtelière de Geneve, the Hotel and Tourism Management Institute and IMI Luzern International Hotel Management School.

These schools are extremely popular with international students. The Swiss approach to hotel management training requires students to learn how to run the business from the bottom up, so they have first-hand experience of every role.

Total fees for a Bachelor’s degree in hospitality management in the top schools can amount to CHF150,000 ($152,000) for the three years, not including compulsory living expenses. The rates are cheaper for Swiss students and other eligible categories, and financial aid is available under certain conditions.

For a full list of hospitality management schools in Switzerland, see hereexternal link.

swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram