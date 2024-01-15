Hundreds of demonstrators call for end of WEF

Demonstrating in front of riot police in Davos on Sunday © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Around 350 demonstrators called for climate justice and the end of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss resort of Davos on Sunday. They had previously blocked the road at Davos Laret causing a traffic jam of more than 18 kilometres.

“We have finally taken the space we deserve,” a spokesperson for the demonstrators told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. They had previously demanded to be allowed to walk on the main road from Küblis to Davos but were directed to the hiking trails by the authorities.

When they crossed the main road at Laret, they savoured the moment of attention. Upon enquiry, the police did not rule out legal consequences.

Once they arrived at Postplatz, the demonstrators called for climate justice, an end to the WEF and an end to the power of large corporations.

Nicola Siegrist, president of the JUSO, the youth section of the Social Democratic Party, admitted in an interview with Keystone-SDA that it was very likely that their criticism would not be seen by those to whom it was directed. However, the protest is more symbolic and an appeal for all those affected to rebel against the “richest and most powerful”.

There were no attempts by the JUSO to make direct contact with these people at the forum. Siegrist said he also declined an invitation to a WEF event. “Everything important is discussed behind closed doors anyway,” he said.

Blame for global warming

Siegrist and his fellow protesters also blamed the leading figures in business and politics for 2023 being the warmest year since measurements began. The current wars and crises also became the focus of the demonstrators. They demanded the expropriation of war profiteers and an international ban on trade in non-defensive weapons.

Siegrist also took a clear stance on the Middle East conflict and called on the protesters to chant “Free Palestine”. He then clearly rejected anti-Semitic views when asked. Not all participants took part in the calls.

