Inside Geneva: Aid agencies face racism accusations

In this episode of our Inside Geneva podcast: Geneva-based humanitarian aid agencies are soul searching as they stand accused of institutional racism. What's behind the accusations, and how are they being addressed?

This content was published on October 6, 2020 - 10:00

Imogen Foulkes

Host Imogen Foulkes discusses the issue with Liesbeth Aelbrecht, director general of MSF Switzerland; Alan Mwendwa of the ICRC; and analyst Daniel Warner.

