Investigation relaunched into murder of Kazem Rajavi

The car in which Rajavi was murdered Keystone

The investigation into the assassination of the Iranian opposition figure Kazem Rajavi in Switzerland in 1990 has been re-opened. His brother has obtained from the Federal Criminal Court an extension of the investigation for genocide and crimes against humanity.

This content was published on September 28, 2021 - 13:51

Keystone-SDA/ts

An undated photo of Kazem Rajavi speaking in Geneva Keystone / Max Vaterlaus

Rajavi, then representative of the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Switzerland, was gunned down in broad daylight by several agents of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) on April 24, 1990, as he was driving to his home in Coppet, a village near Geneva.

The renowned human rights advocate had been granted political asylum in Switzerland in 1981.

In May 2020 the public prosecutor’s office for canton Vaud announced its intention to close the case against 13 members of the Iranian secret service for murder, complicity and instigation. It said the 30-year statute of limitations had been reached.

As plaintiff, one of Rajavi’s brothers, Saleh Rajavi, said in July 2020 the facts constituted genocide and crimes against humanity. This reclassification made it possible to invoke the inapplicability of the statute of limitations. The case was therefore transferred to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, which has jurisdiction in this matter.

The Office of the Attorney General refused to consider the case in April 2021 on the grounds that the murder had been committed before the entry into force of the provisions punishing genocide and crimes against humanity.

However, in a decision dated September 23 the Complaints Court of the Federal Criminal Court accepted the appeal of Rajavi’s brother.

“The assassination in question in this case may have been committed with genocidal intent or with the intention of committing crimes against humanity. As these acts are not time-barred [...] they can be prosecuted without time limit. It is therefore appropriate for the Federal Office of the Attorney General to take over the case,” the Federal Criminal Court ruled.