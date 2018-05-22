This content was published on May 22, 2018 6:34 PM May 22, 2018 - 18:34

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (front right) and his Beninese counterpart Aurelien A. Agbenonci sign an agreement on strategic entrepreneurship, accompanied by Swiss President Alain Berset (back right) and Benin President Patrice Talon in Bern, Switzerland, on May 22, 2018 (Keystone)

Switzerland and Benin have concluded an agreement to strengthen private businesses and farming in the West African state.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and his Beninese counterpart Aurélien Agbénonci signed an accord in Bern on Tuesdayexternal link to promote private entrepreneurship and to reinforce farming associations in Benin. Migration issues were also discussed.



A delegation from Benin, led by President Patrice Talon, visited the Swiss capital, where they met various officials, including Swiss President Alain Berset and Doris Leuthard, head of the Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications.



During Leuthard’s visit to the West African state last July, Switzerland launched a cooperation strategy for Benin for the 2017-2020 period, focusing on the development of rural areas, entrepreneurship, education and professional training, as well as efforts to improve decentralized local governance.

Benin has been a priority country for Swiss cooperation and development aid since 1981.

