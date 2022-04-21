On visit to Japan, Swiss President stresses role of science in diplomacy

Cassis discussed bilateral issues with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi (right). Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Switzerland and Japan have agreed closer cooperation on research during a visit of President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis to the far-east country.

This content was published on April 21, 2022 - 12:01

swissinfo.ch/urs

The deal on joint scientific projects research was signed during a three-day visit to Japan by Cassis who was accompanied by representatives from Swiss business and academia.

Cassis gave a speech at Kyoto University about the role of science and diplomacy, according to a Swiss foreign ministryExternal link statement on Thursday.

“The international community must be able to harness potential developments in scientific research and take the best possible decisions on behalf of all human beings around the world,” he is quoted as saying.

Cassis also visited the city of Osaka and took part in a ceremony for the planned construction of a new Swiss consulate in the Kansai economic region.

The Swiss delegation met organisers of the world Expo in Osaka due to open in autumn 2025.

Politics and trade

In talks with the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Cassis addressed a potential strengthening of bilateral partnerships, notably in digitalisation and education.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine was also on the agenda, according to the Swiss foreign ministry.

However, hopes of upgrading a bilateral free trade agreement between Switzerland and Japan appear to have been disappointed.

Cassis indicated that Switzerland might have to adapt its current policy, according to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper. Switzerland was pioneering a free trade deal with Japan in 2009, but the European Union has boosted its trade ties with Japan since.

Articles in this story How neutral is Switzerland, really?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative