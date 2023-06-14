Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Pro-Russian hackers step up attacks against Swiss targets

Geneva Airport confirmed its website had been targeted by a cyberattack but said the attack did not affect its operations © Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Swiss authorities say a pro-Russian hacking group have intensified its cyberattacks against Switzerland, with the hackers claiming to have taken down several key websites including that of Geneva Airport.

This content was published on June 14, 2023
Reuters/ts

Switzerland’s main government websites, including that of parliament and the federal administration, have been hit in recent days by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack claimed by the NoName group.

In a statement to Reuters on Tuesday, Switzerland’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) described the intensity of the DDoS attack as “exceptionally high” and warned some government websites could remain inaccessible.

+ Ransomware attacks on the rise in Switzerland

The attack comes as the Swiss parliament prepares for a video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky scheduled for Thursday.

“The parliamentary services are doing everything in their power to ensure that the live broadcast on Thursday can go smoothly,” NCSC said.

Geneva Airport

The NoName group said it had carried out an attack against the parliament’s website last week in response to Switzerland’s adoption of another EU sanctions package against Moscow.

On Tuesday it attacked other websites including that of Geneva Airport, a hub for diplomats and officials travelling to the United Nations.

“The website of the Geneva International Airport did not resist our attack,” the group wrote on the Telegram messenger service, posting an image of a bear flaunting its claws.

The airport confirmed its website had been targeted by a DDoS attack since Tuesday morning. It said the attack did not affect its operations.

On Wednesday morning the website of the government of canton Basel City was also not accessible as a result of a DDoS attack, the cantonal authorities said.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.