Pro-Russian hackers step up attacks against Swiss targets

Swiss authorities say a pro-Russian hacking group have intensified its cyberattacks against Switzerland, with the hackers claiming to have taken down several key websites including that of Geneva Airport.

Switzerland’s main government websites, including that of parliament and the federal administration, have been hit in recent days by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack claimed by the NoName group.

In a statement to Reuters on Tuesday, Switzerland’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) described the intensity of the DDoS attack as “exceptionally high” and warned some government websites could remain inaccessible.

The attack comes as the Swiss parliament prepares for a video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky scheduled for Thursday.

“The parliamentary services are doing everything in their power to ensure that the live broadcast on Thursday can go smoothly,” NCSC said.

Geneva Airport

The NoName group said it had carried out an attack against the parliament’s website last week in response to Switzerland’s adoption of another EU sanctions package against Moscow.

On Tuesday it attacked other websites including that of Geneva Airport, a hub for diplomats and officials travelling to the United Nations.

“The website of the Geneva International Airport did not resist our attack,” the group wrote on the Telegram messenger service, posting an image of a bear flaunting its claws.

The airport confirmed its website had been targeted by a DDoS attack since Tuesday morning. It said the attack did not affect its operations.

On Wednesday morning the website of the government of canton Basel City was also not accessible as a result of a DDoS attack, the cantonal authorities said.

