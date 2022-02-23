Report: Swiss Pilatus planes used for attacks in Afghanistan

Hundreds of people died in airstrikes against Taliban targets in Afghanistan in the past. Keystone/Muhammad Sadiq

Swiss-built Pilatus aircraft have been involved in attacks in Afghanistan according to a joint investigation by a transnational network of journalists.

At least one PC-12 plane was used in air raids on Taliban positions in a town in eastern Afghanistan last July, according to witnesses.

The Swiss-built aircraft served as a command centre to coordinate the attacks, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper and the Dutch NGO Lighthouse Reports say.

The plane is said to be part of a fleet of 18 Pilatus aircraft sold to the United States in 2013 where they were re-fitted and later handed over to the Afghan air force.

The planes have been used to coordinate attacks by A-29 fighter jets since 2015, the report reveals.

Civilian deaths

Hundreds of people, including civilians, died in the bombardments, according to a former US army expert.

At least two Pilatus aircraft were also left behind when the US army withdrew from Afghanistan last August.

Neither the Swiss Pilatus manufacturer nor the Swiss government were willing to comment on the investigation, according to the report.

The export of Pilatus aircraft has repeatedly caused controversy over the past few years.

Critics have accused the Swiss company of violating the law, allegations rejected by the manufacturer.

The sale of war materiel to countries in conflict is banned under Swiss law, and exports are subject to approval by the economics ministry.

