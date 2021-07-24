Swiss, Japanese leaders agree to explore trade deal upgrade

The meeting with Suga on Saturday was the President’s first official meeting during his stay in Japan. EPA/Franck Robichon/pool - Keystone

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said economic ties were strong and relations between the two countries excellent following his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo on Saturday.

This content was published on July 24, 2021 - 11:13

Keystone-SDA/gw

Parmelin, who also heads the economics ministry, stressed the need to upgrade the 2009 bilateral free trade agreement, notably to improve market access for Switzerland, now that Japan has a trade deal with the European Union. Suga said he was ready to study opportunities to do this.

After delays in talks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, technical discussions will now begin between the Alpine country and its second most important trade partner in Asia.

During his meeting, Parmelin also welcomed the opening of a new office of swissnex, the Swiss network for education, research and innovation, at the consulate in Osaka. The office is set to begin operations in 2022.

Cancelled meetings

The meeting with Suga was the President’s first official meeting during his stay in Japan. Parmelin was forced to cancel meetings scheduled on Friday with Emperor Naruhito and the foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi after technical problems with the Swiss leader’s aircraft delayed his arrival in Tokyo.

Parmelin arrived just in time to attend the opening ceremony of the Summer Games in the Japanese capital.

On Saturday, Parmelin also met Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, as well as experts on regional economic issues.