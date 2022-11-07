Swiss Abroad make seven political demands

Filippo Lombardi says he wants everyone to be aware of the fundamental role of the Swiss Abroad Auslandschweizer-Organisation / Adrian Moser

The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) will submit seven demands to political parties and actors with the aim of making the voice of Swiss citizens who live abroad heard in the federal parliament.

“In view of the 2023 federal elections, the OSA intends to play its role as an organisation that defends the interests of the Swiss Abroad to the best of its ability,” said OSA president Filippo Lombardi at the opening of the Council of the Swiss Abroad’s discussions on the forthcoming federal elections. The council met online on Saturday.

Of the nearly 790,000 Swiss citizens living abroad, 210,000 are registered to vote in their country of residence. This is why the OSA has decided, through its now traditional electoral manifesto, to address not only the Swiss political parties and actors, but also the authorities and public opinion in general, “so that everyone becomes aware of the fundamental role of the Swiss Abroad”, Lombardi said.

The issues of concern to the Swiss Abroad are more or less the same as in the previous federal election. Already in 2019 the OSA’s election manifesto focused on their difficulties in exercising their right to vote, on maintaining the consular network and on international mobility.

The list of demands in brief:

1. Enable the exercise of political rights from abroad

2. Promote the development of e-government

3. Ensure the continued free movement of people

4. Remove obstacles to mobility linked to social insurance

5. Ensure the maintenance of a consular network that meets the needs of Swiss citizens abroad

6. Guarantee the development of quality and independent information for the Swiss Abroad

7. Ensure the allocation of the financial resources necessary to maintain the offers for young Swiss people abroad and to develop Swiss schools abroad

