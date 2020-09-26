Swiss citizen arrested in Belarus protests

The wave of protests against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko began in August. Keystone/Antonio Cotrim

Police in Belarus have arrested another Swiss citizen who allegedly took part in ongoing protests against the country’s embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko.

September 26, 2020

swissinfo.ch with Keystone-SDA, AP/ug

The Swiss foreign ministry on Saturday confirmed the detention of a dual Swiss-Belarussian national. The embassy in Minsk is in contact with the family and the local authorities.

However, the foreign ministry did not give further details.

The woman was reportedly arrested, along with more than other women in the Belarussian capital last Saturday, when they took part in a demonstration against Lukashenko.

The Swiss foreign ministry said it repeatedly called on the Belarussian authorities release all people detained and to uphold democracy, rule-of-law, and human rights.

Last month, another Swiss citizen was arrested for allegedly taking part in the street protests against the government. He was freed five days later following an intervention by the Swiss foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis.

Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting daily since the presidential elections on August 9. Both opposition members say the vote was rigged, and the United States and the European Union condemned the election as neither free nor fair.



