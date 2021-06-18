Swiss court jails Liberian commander in war crimes case

A Liberian child soldier fighting for Charles Taylor's government forces in July 2003 during the civil war Keystone / Nic Bothma

The Swiss Federal Court has sentenced a Liberian commander to 20 years in jail in Switzerland’s first war crimes trial, lawyers for an NGO involved in the case said.

This content was published on June 18, 2021 - 14:43

Reuters/Keystone-SDA/ts

Alieu Kosiah, 46, had faced 25 charges including killings of civilians, rape, recruiting a child soldier and an act of cannibalism.

Romain Wavre, who has worked as a legal counsel on the case for the NGO Civitas Maxima, told Reuters that Kosiah had been convicted on almost all of the charges, without specifying which ones. “Twenty years in prison,” Wavre said on Friday.

Kosiah was arrested in 2014 in Switzerland, where he had been living as a permanent resident. A 2011 Swiss law allows prosecution for serious crimes committed anywhere, under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

About 15 Liberians had been due to testify against him, including one whose brother was allegedly beaten to death with batons by rebels under Kosiah’s command. Another alleged he had been forced to serve as a child soldier for Kosiah.

Lawyers for the victims requested that they remain anonymous to prevent retaliation in Liberia.

Liberia has not prosecuted war criminals from its 1989-2003 conflict in which hundreds of thousands of people died. Only a handful of Liberian war criminals have been tried in international courts. They include former president Charles Taylor, who was convicted by a UN court for war crimes in neighbouring Sierra Leone and is now jailed in Britain.