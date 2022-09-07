Swiss government sticks to current neutrality policy
The Swiss government believes current neutrality policy as defined in 1993 remains valid and gives Switzerland enough room for manoeuvre, it said on Wednesday.This content was published on September 7, 2022 - 15:16
The policy implemented since 1993 “leaves Switzerland sufficient room for manoeuvre to respond to the events that have been taking place on the European continent since the start of the war in Ukraine," says a government press releaseExternal link following a cabinet discussion on the issue.
The discussion focused on a neutrality report to clarify the policy, solicited by the parliamentary foreign affairs committees. The government wants to supplement this neutrality report with the experience of the Ukraine war and adopt it in the autumn.
Switzerland’s adoption of the EU sanctions against Russia after it invaded Ukraine are compatible with the neutrality policy defined and implemented since 1993, according to the cabinet.
The government says it will continue to monitor the impact of the Ukraine conflict on international relations and will “present an assessment of the situation, including with regard to Switzerland's neutrality policy, in its foreign policy strategy next year”.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.