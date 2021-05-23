Swiss justice fines South American football official

The Copa Libertadores is the main international club football competition in South America. The pictures shows supporters of an Argentinian team at a game in 2018. Keystone/Raul Martinez

A senior official of the South American football federation has been fined as part of a Swiss inquiry into money laundering.

swissinfo.ch/ug

The office of the attorney generalExternal link ordered Eduardo Deluca, a former secretary general of Conmebol, to pay a financial penalty of CHF5,000 ($5,568) and handed down a suspended fine of CHF18,000 according to the Swiss news agency, Keystone-SDA.

Deluca also owes the Conmebol football federation CHF2.5 million in connection with bribes, including illegal payments in return for television and marketing rights.

The sum of CHF1.5 million has been restituted to Conmebol, according to a report on Sunday by the news agency.

The 79-year old Argentinian defendant reportedly admitted to the charges of money laundering.

He had used several bank accounts in Switzerland to stash away money received notably in connection with the Libertadores Cup, South America’s main international club football competition.

The Swiss justice authorities also abandoned proceeding orders against Deluca.

They were part of complex and drawn-out investigations into the Swiss-based world football governing body, FIFA.