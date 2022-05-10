Swiss parliament to tighten media curbs

A majority in parliament argued the reform of the court procedure wouldn't undermine press freedom. Keystone/Peter Schneider

The Swiss parliament has agreed in principle to boost the right of individuals to block potentially damaging publications.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday followed the Senate in approving a reform of the code of civil procedure.

It foresees easing the criteria to demand a temporary legal injunction in order to protect individual rights.

The political left criticised the amendment as a blow against the freedom of the press and an attempt to muzzle the media.

However, representatives from the centre and the right dismissed the allegations, saying the reform was aimed at endorsing existing guidelines for journalist and protecting individuals against unfair reports.

The house also decided to allow English as court language in commercial disputes involving international companies.

The bill will return to the Senate for further discussions at a later stage.

The reform is ease access to courts for private individuals and companies, including the litigation costs.

The current rules were introduced in 2011 in a bid to streamline the procedures in the country’s 26 cantons.

