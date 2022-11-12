Swiss pledge to support global pandemic fund
Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer has welcomed the establishment of a global pandemic fund to help boost the health systems and close budget gaps.This content was published on November 12, 2022 - 15:21
In a video call on Saturday, Maurer pledged a financial contribution from Switzerland to the fund, according to the finance ministry.
No further details were revealed.
The health ministers of the Group of 20 major economies agreed to launch the initiative at a G20 summit in Bali.
Up to 20 donor countries and three charitable organisations said they would contribute a total of $1.4 billion (CHF1.3 billion).
The World Bank and the World Health Organization have projected a pandemic financing gap of around $10.5 billion over the next five years.
The meeting of the health ministers decided to set up a mechanism for fundraising, a task force and a government board, according to the Indonesian government.
