Swiss president makes case for multilateralism

The Swiss president, Ignazio Cassis, has called for strengthening multilateral policies and described Geneva as the "capital of global governance".

Speaking at an international conference in Paris on Saturday, Cassis said alliances of multiple countries with a common goal should "accompany change".

The Swiss city of Geneva has been the European headquarters of the United Nations (and seat of its predecessor, the League of Nations) and hosted numerous international organisations for more than 100 years.

Cassis, who is also Swiss foreign minister, was taking part in the two-day conference in the French capital.

The latest Paris Peace Forum was attended by about 3,000 participants. It focused on "Riding out the multi-crisis and preventing a destructive world polarisation that would jeopardise the collective efforts on many critical challenges for humanity", according to the organisers.

Ahead of the conference, Cassis met the French President, Emanuel Macron to discuss bilateral relations, ties with the European Union and the war in Ukraine.

