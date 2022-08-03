Swiss President urges action to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons

The conference in New York aims to review the landmark Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty which came into force 52 years ago to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and promote the safety of nuclear energy. Keystone/Justin Lane

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis has called for common efforts to reduce nuclear risks worldwide and avert humanitarian and environmental disasters.

August 3, 2022

swissinfo.ch/urs

“Nuclear risks are higher than ever before the end of the Cold War. We should agree on measures to (…) enhance resilience in times of crisis,” he said.

Cassis, who is also Swiss foreign minister, was speaking at a meeting in New York on Tuesday to review the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

“This conference must set the course for an urgently needed change: to reduce the role of nuclear weapons, to reduce the likelihood of a nuclear accident or usage as a result of a misunderstanding,” he saidExternal link.

Cassis said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a reminder of the crisis between the Soviet Union and the United States over the ballistic missiles stationed in Cuba 60 years ago.

Switzerland and about 30 other countries have presented a working paper, including a package of measures for global disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

In his speech, Cassis also stressed the need for measures to ensure safety and security at civilian nuclear facilities.

He said Switzerland was committed to promoting peace and security by facilitating dialogue and building bridges.

Switzerland ratifiedExternal link the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in 1977. But it only has observer status with the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which came into force last year.

