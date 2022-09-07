Swiss take in first group of Ukrainian patients

Every month up to 20 patients from Ukraine could be taken in hospital care in Switzerland. Keystone/Stf

A first group of patients from Ukraine has arrived for hospital treatment in Switzerland, according to the Swiss air rescue organisation Rega.

The five civilians, who suffer from serious illnesses, were admitted to the university hospitals in Zurich, Lausanne and Bern.

They were selected by Swiss authorities based on their patient records, according to a statement by the cantonal health authorities on Wednesday.

In July, the Ukrainian embassy in Bern urged Switzerland to take in seriously ill and wounded people, but the government initially turned down the requests because of neutrality concerns and practical reasons.

The government changed its position following further consultations and amid public outcry over ignoring Switzerland’s long-standing humanitarian tradition.

More Ukrainian patients are expected to be put in hospital care later this year. It’s estimated that up to 20 people could be treated in Switzerland every month, according to the cantonal authorities.

A separate request for Switzerland – and other western countries - to take in children with physical or mental disabilities from Ukraine is still pending.

