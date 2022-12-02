Switzerland proposes financial support for foreign policy agencies

Landmine clearance is one of the activities carried out by the Geneva-based agencies. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

The Swiss parliament has been asked to provide CHF130 million ($138 million) in funding for three Geneva-based agencies that focus on international security and foreign policy issues.

This content was published on December 2, 2022 - 15:17

swissinfo.ch/mga

If approved, the money will fund the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP), the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) and the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF) for the 2024-2027 period.

The GCSP, GICHD and DCAF were established as independent foundations in 1995, 1998 and 2000 respectively. They were set the task of strengthening a peaceful and rules-based international order, establishing Geneva as a centre of excellence for peace and security policy issues, and bolstering Swiss expertise on foreign and security policy.

“The Geneva centres are recognised across the world for setting the standard in their respective fields. They also serve as an instrument to advance Swiss foreign and security policy interests, including international cooperation and peacebuilding,” the government said on Friday.

In the coming years, the government wants the agencies to "strengthen diplomatic dialogue, promote innovative approaches, for example to explosive ordinance disposal, and prioritise activities in Europe". “















