Switzerland replaces Russia as chair of ballistic missile body

The MTCR agrees on export rules for ballistic missile technology. Keystone / Kcna

Switzerland has taken over from Russia as chair of an international body that sets guidelines for the export of ballistic missiles and military drones.

This content was published on October 19, 2022 - 17:40

The 35 member states of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) are currently taking part in a plenary meeting hosted by Switzerland in Montreux.

“Switzerland will contribute to efforts to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems,” the government statedExternal link. This follows the aims of Switzerland’s Arms Control and Disarmament Strategy.

Ambassador Benno Laggner has been appointed to serve as the Swiss chair of the MTCR for a year’s term. Laggner is Switzerland's resident representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency and permanent representative to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.

The use of missiles and drones has reached new levels of controversy with Russia allegedly using Iranian ‘kamikaze’ drones to bombard Ukrainian power plants. This has drawn sanctions from the European Union against Iran.

Ukraine is also believed to have used drones against Russian military targets.

“Switzerland is assuming the chair of the MTCR at a sensitive time, especially as the current international context and recent security developments have made multilateral consensus-building efforts more difficult,” the Swiss government stated.

Established in 1987, the MTCR draws up lists of materials and equipment used for ballistic missiles and agrees on export controls to prevent their proliferation. But it has no legal powers under international treaties.

Switzerland has been a MTCR member since 1992.

