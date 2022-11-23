Switzerland sends third fire engine to Ukraine

Switzerland is sending fire-fighting and rubble-clearing equipment at the request of the Ukrainian authorities. © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Switzerland has sent a third fire engine and more equipment to Ukraine as part of a package to fight fires, purify contaminated water and remove debris.

This content was published on November 23, 2022 - 11:11

RTS/jc

It has been delivering such equipment since early October at the request of the Ukrainian authorities, reportsExternal link Swiss public broadcaster RTS. The third fire engine and equipment left Payerne in western Switzerland on Tuesday for Kyiv.

Switzerland has donated some CHF5.2 million ($5.5 million) worth of such equipment. Some dozen machines and vehicles have already been sent. Given the scale of destruction caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, “the demand for this type of equipment is enormous”, says Ozgür Unal of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), which is funding and organising this operation.

Switzerland has delivered some 900 tonnes of equipment to Ukraine since the start of the war on February 24.

The neutral Alpine country does not, however, supply arms like some Western countries. It recently came under pressure from Germany, for example, to allow re-export of Swiss-made tank ammunition for Ukraine, but has maintained its stance.

