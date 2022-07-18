Prosecutors mull Blatter and Platini acquittal appeal

The 86-year-old Sepp Blatter was delighted with his court acquittal earlier this month. © Ti-press

Swiss federal prosecutors have started an appeal process against a court decision to acquit former football bosses Joseph ‘Sepp’ Blatter and Michel Platini of corruption.

This content was published on July 18, 2022 - 17:50

swissinfo.ch/mga

The former head of world football’s governing body FIFA, Blatter, and the ex-boss of European football UEFA, Platini, were cleared of wrongdoing on July 8External link.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has now asked the Swiss court in Bellinzona to produce written justification of the verdict, reports Swiss public broadcaster RTSExternal link.

This will form the basis of an eventual OAG decision on whether to push ahead with an official appeal.

Blatter and Platini were cleared of fraud and corruption surrounding a CHF2 million ($2.05 million) payment from FIFA to Platini in 2011 for consultancy work.

Prosecutors had asked the court to impose suspended 20-month prison sentences on both men, and to make them repay CHF2.23 million to FIFA.

The collapse of the case was a major setback for Swiss prosecutors who had spent years bringing the high profile case to court.

After being cleared in court, Blatter and Platini were awarded legal costs of CHF80,000 and CHF140,000 respectively. Blatter also accepted a payment of CHF20,000 as compensation for moral damages. Platini refused a similar offer, but he is able to reclaim the CHF2 million payment, which had been frozen.

Articles in this story Debunked: What we thought was true about Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative