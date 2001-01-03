As the number two seed at the $170,000 Gold Coast event, Schnyder was a strong favourite to beat the Russian teenager Lina Krasnoroutskaya. But the promising Moscow schoolgirl made Schnyder work hard for her win. The 16-year-old Russian, whose age restricts her to just six WTA tournaments a year, took the first set 6-3. But the Swiss number two rallied to take the second set on a tie-break before completing a 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 victory. Schnyder is now due to meet Germany's Andrea Glass in the tournament's last eight. Glass will be keen to improve on some disappointing performances last year which saw her drop outside of the world's top 100 players for the first time in three seasons. swissinfo with agencies

Schnyder shines on Gold Coast Jan 3, 2001 - 10:00 Patty Schnyder has made a winning start to the new tennis season, booking a place in the quarterfinals of the Australian Women's Hardcourts tournament. As the number two seed at the $170,000 Gold Coast event, Schnyder was a strong favourite to beat the Russian teenager Lina Krasnoroutskaya. But the promising Moscow schoolgirl made Schnyder work hard for her win. The 16-year-old Russian, whose age restricts her to just six WTA tournaments a year, took the first set 6-3. But the Swiss number two rallied to take the second set on a tie-break before completing a 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 victory. Schnyder is now due to meet Germany's Andrea Glass in the tournament's last eight. Glass will be keen to improve on some disappointing performances last year which saw her drop outside of the world's top 100 players for the first time in three seasons. swissinfo with agencies