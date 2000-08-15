Schnyder to face Serena Williams

Switzerland's Patty Schnyder is to face in-form Serena Williams in the second round of the du Maurier Open in Montreal, after beating Elena Likhovtseva of Russia.
Schnyder (WTA ranking 31) beat Likhovtseva (WTA 22) 7:5, 6:3 in the first round, avenging a defeat at the hands of the Russian in another tournament in Amelia Island in the United States four months ago.
She has never beaten Williams in their four meetings to date.
Williams came to Montreal after winning a tournament in Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles. Along the way to the title she disposed of Switzerland's Martina Hingis, the world number one, and the American Lindsey Davenport (WTA 2) in the final.
Hingis is the top seed and defending champion in Montreal. Despite being world number one, she has failed to win a major tournament in the past year.
Hingis, who is 19, has won four titles this season and has reached the finals at three other hardcourt events, including the Australian Open.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.