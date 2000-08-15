Schnyder to face Serena Williams

This content was published on August 15, 2000 12:12 PM Aug 15, 2000 - 12:12

Serena Williams - the next opponent of Patty Schynder (Keystone)

Switzerland's Patty Schnyder is to face in-form Serena Williams in the second round of the du Maurier Open in Montreal, after beating Elena Likhovtseva of Russia.

Schnyder (WTA ranking 31) beat Likhovtseva (WTA 22) 7:5, 6:3 in the first round, avenging a defeat at the hands of the Russian in another tournament in Amelia Island in the United States four months ago.



She has never beaten Williams in their four meetings to date.



Williams came to Montreal after winning a tournament in Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles. Along the way to the title she disposed of Switzerland's Martina Hingis, the world number one, and the American Lindsey Davenport (WTA 2) in the final.



Hingis is the top seed and defending champion in Montreal. Despite being world number one, she has failed to win a major tournament in the past year.



Hingis, who is 19, has won four titles this season and has reached the finals at three other hardcourt events, including the Australian Open.



swissinfo with agencies





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.