Science Saturday Small gene pool puts Alpine ibex at risk

Two ibex locking horns

Still locked in a struggle for survival: Alpine ibex

Alpine ibex are still at risk of extinction despite their “least concern” conservation status.

Harmful genetic mutations and a lack of genetic diversity still pose a danger to ibex, even if the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies the species as “least concern” in terms of the threat of extinction. 

“The risk of extinction cannot be ruled out based on having the minimum number of individuals supposedly sufficient to propagate the species,” wrote biologists from the University of Neuchâtel (UniNE) in a report published in the journal Nature Communicationsexternal link on Friday.

“Our findings highlight that even populations of ~1000 individuals can accumulate mildly deleterious mutations. Conservation efforts should focus on preventing population declines below such levels to ensure long-term survival of species,” wrote the UniNE scientists.

Alpine ibex were nearly extinct in the 19th century. Today there are about 50,000 living in the Alps. 

“The population bottleneck of Alpine ibex is among the most dramatic recorded for any successfully restored species,” noted the Swiss researchers.

Alpine ibex In the thrall of the mountain king

Once extinct in Switzerland, the ibex is back. Thousands of the surefooted creatures now live in the Swiss Alps.


RTS/swissinfo.ch/sm

