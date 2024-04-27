Switzerland inaugurates its largest green hydrogen power plant

The 2.5-megawatt facility in canton Graubünden, in eastern Switzerland, can produce 350 tonnes of green hydrogen a year. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / MICHAEL BUHOLZER

After a year’s work, Switzerland's largest green hydrogen production facility was inaugurated on Friday, and it is poised to eliminate the need for one and a half million litres of diesel fuel a year.

Keystone-SDA

The 2.5-megawatt facility in canton Graubünden, in eastern Switzerland, can produce 350 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, according to the operating electricity group Axpo and its regional partner RhiiEnergie. The production site is situated in close proximity to the Reichenau hydroelectric power station on the Rhine.

Green hydrogen is generated through the water electrolysis process, powered by green electricity from the hydropower plant, resulting in zero CO2 emissions. The hydrogen is then densified on site for delivery to service stations and industrial customers.

This direct connection to a run-of-river power plant is a pioneering project for Axpo, which holds a majority stake in RhiiEnergie.

