Switzerland leads in GenAI growth potential, PwC analysis finds

One of the reasons given for the growth potential is that the technology and software sector as well as media, pharmaceutical and financial companies are likely to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the new technology. KEYSTONE

According to an analysis by consulting firm PwC, Switzerland has the highest growth potential in the field of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) among 20 industrialized countries. In the best-case scenario, the sector could drive an increase in gross domestic product by tens of billions.

This is the conclusion of the study “Embracing the GenAI Opportunity” published by PwC on Monday. According to the study, GenAI offers Switzerland the greatest potential for economic growth of the 20 countries examined. GenAI refers to all forms of artificial intelligence that can analyse and recreate content of all kinds, such as text, images, or sound.

One of the reasons given for the growth potential is that the technology and software sector as well as media, pharmaceutical and financial companies are likely to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the new technology. “In Switzerland, these sectors are particularly well represented compared to less AI-savvy countries such as Germany or France,” it says.

In a “best-case scenario”, the technology therefore has the potential to increase Switzerland’s gross domestic product by up to CHF50 billion ($23 billion) by 2030. However, the extent to which individual economies actually benefit from GenAI also depends largely on the framework conditions in the respective country.

