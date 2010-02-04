Sino-Swiss relations under threat

"All countries must adhere to UN Charter Chapter Seven and reject providing asylum to those who fund, plan, commit or abet a terrorist act," said spokesman Ma Zhaoxu. Ma added that China had expressed its opposition during recent talks over a free trade pact with Switzerland. Swiss Justice Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf announced on Wednesday that Switzerland would take in Bahtiyar and Arkin Mahnut. She said they did not constitute a security risk and that accepting them was part of Switzerland’s humanitarian mission. Although the two men were originally suspected of membership of the ETIM, the US authorities cleared them several years ago. swissinfo.ch and agencies

A ministry spokesman said the seven Uighurs held at the United States prison in Guantanamo, including the brothers to be resettled in Switzerland, were members of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), listed as a terrorist group by the United Nations Security Council.

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

Reuse article

Sino-Swiss relations under threat Feb 4, 2010 - 12:17 China's foreign ministry says Switzerland's decision to accept two Uighurs released from Guantanamo will hurt Sino-Swiss relations. A ministry spokesman said the seven Uighurs held at the United States prison in Guantanamo, including the brothers to be resettled in Switzerland, were members of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), listed as a terrorist group by the United Nations Security Council. "All countries must adhere to UN Charter Chapter Seven and reject providing asylum to those who fund, plan, commit or abet a terrorist act," said spokesman Ma Zhaoxu. Ma added that China had expressed its opposition during recent talks over a free trade pact with Switzerland. Swiss Justice Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf announced on Wednesday that Switzerland would take in Bahtiyar and Arkin Mahnut. She said they did not constitute a security risk and that accepting them was part of Switzerland’s humanitarian mission. Although the two men were originally suspected of membership of the ETIM, the US authorities cleared them several years ago. swissinfo.ch and agencies