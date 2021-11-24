Campaign draws attention to sexual violence against women

Keystone/Lukas Kobel

Rights groups are sounding the alarm about sexual violence against women in Switzerland.

This content was published on November 24, 2021 - 12:16

swissinfo.ch/urs

Referring to a 2019 survey, they say one in two women has been a victim of sexual violence in some form, ranging from verbal insults to sexual coercion and rape.

“Sexual violence must finally be taken seriously,” said Anna Béatrice Schmaltz of the CFD feminist peace organisationExternal link.

“More prevention efforts and suitable support for the people concerned are needed,” she added.

An alliance of civil rights groups will launch their latest campaign on Thursday to raise awareness of the issue.

Over the next two weeks numerous events are planned across the country.

The groups have reiterated their call for a legal reform of the criminal law to include the punishment of all non-sensual sexual acts.

Under current Swiss law, rape is only recognised if there is coercion by the perpetrator and resistance from the victims.

Just over 710 cases of rape and 683 cases of sexual coercion were reported last year. But the rights group say the real figure is much higher.

More More Why Switzerland is struggling to guarantee pensions for the next generation Switzerland faces a unique obstacle when it comes to preventing the pension system from collapsing with time.