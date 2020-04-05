Navigation

Drowning sorrows Addictions could rise during confinement, say experts

ashtray with butts

Boredom and isolation in confinement could fuel alcohol, tobacco and Internet addictions, experts warn. 

(Keystone)

Experts warn that boredom and isolation during coronavirus confinement could fuel addictions to things like alcohol, tobacco and the Internet, says a newspaper. 

“We are expecting a rise in the number of addicts,” Markus Meury of Addiction Suisseexternal link told the SonntagsBlick. Other addiction counselling centres agree, saying the pandemic represents this additional risk for people who are alone and addicted, writes the paper. 

“When there is no social control, consumption is more easily considered as a way to solve one’s problems,” says Meury. 

Sales of alcohol, tobacco and legal cannabis have risen since the beginning of the crisis, writes the SonntagsBlick. This is according to a survey carried out by the paper among producers and vendors. It points out, however, that it is difficult to know if increased volumes are being consumed or if they are just being hoarded, as seen with toilet paper. 

Even more than these substances, experts are worried about increased addictions to the Internet during coronavirus confinement, such as online gambling, videos, pornography and shopping, writes the paper. 

covid-19 updates Coronavirus: the situation in Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, with about 20,000 positive tests and more than 600 deaths.


Keystone-SDA/jc

