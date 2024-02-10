Three Dutch hikers die in accident in Swiss Alps

The peak of Les Rochers-de-Naye in canton Vaud. Keystone/ Valentin Flauraud

A 57-year-old woman, her 25-year-old daughter and her 22-year-old son, who had been hiking on the Rochers-de-Naye mountain in southwestern Switzerland, were found dead on Friday.

The alarm had been raised on Thursday evening, after the Dutch family had not been heard from since Wednesday.

The three bodies were then found late on Friday morning, some 300 metres down a steep path, canton Vaud police said in a statement on Saturday. The mother and daughter, who were on holiday in Switzerland, lived in the Netherlands, while the son lived in the Lausanne area.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the event. For the time being, there is nothing to suggest that it was not an accident, a police spokesman told the Keystone-ATS news agency.

A major search operation was launched involving several helicopters, which worked through the night with thermal binoculars. The bodies were found thanks to the helicopters, the spokesman said.

