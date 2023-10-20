EuroAirport near Basel evacuated twice due to bomb scare

Evacuated passengers outside the EuroAirport, located near the Swiss-French border. © Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

The EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Friday afternoon for the second day in a row.

This content was published on October 20, 2023 - 17:02

Keystone-SDA/RTS

The airport’s website stated early afternoon that the terminal had to be evacuated for security reasons. French authorities reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the incident was a bomb threat, before announcing in early evening that the airport could re-open.

Several flights to and from Basel-Mulhouse were cancelled or diverted to other airports, EuroAirport told the Keystone-ATS news agency. The bus service linking Basel city centre to the airport was also suspended.

On Thursday a similar incident led to a six-hour interruption of operations at the airport. Passengers were ferried away by bus, before it turned out to be a false alarm.

The airport is located on French soil, but also serves the nearby Swiss city of Basel.

On Thursday, 14 French airports also received bomb threats, while on Friday, 12 regional airports in France were evacuated again due to scares, as was the Château de Versailles near Paris.

