Reporting the pandemic, one year on

The outbreak of the virus known as Covid-19 came to the world's attention one year ago. What's it been like for journalists to report the pandemic as our knowledge of the virus, and advice on how best to protect ourselves, keeps changing?

This content was published on January 12, 2021 - 10:00

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC. More about the author

Whose message is the right one? Governments? Frontline doctors? Epidemiologists? Or all of them?

In this episode, host Imogen Foulkes is joined by swissinfo.ch correspondents Jessica Pluess-Davis and Julia Crawford – and analyst Daniel Warner.

