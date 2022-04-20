Poll finds Swiss losing taste for digital buzz

The use of video conferences peaked in 2021 but appears to drop slightly now. Keystone/Anthony Anex

The trend towards digitalisation in Switzerland appears to be stagnating, a new survey has found.

About 50% of respondents in this year’s poll say they used streaming services, down 10% on last year.

“A certain fatigue is evident in the everyday use of digital products and services,” the studyExternal link authors note on Wednesday.

The figure is still 13% higher than before the Covid pandemic, according to the survey carried out by the Sotomo research institute on behalf of the Sanitas health insurance foundation.

However, fewer respondents than during the pandemic now use social media, video conferencing or smart home technologies.

The survey also found that attitudes towards tracking and sharing health-related data have become more positive.

Inequality

However, there is a growing conviction that digitalisation will lead to greater inequality in economic life, and that the gap between winners and losers will grow.

Other findings of the survey show that solidarity between healthy people with sick people, and between older and younger generations, won ground during the pandemic.

The online survey – the fifth of its kind since 2018 – is based on responses from 2,450 participants. It was carried out in January.

