Protesters march against Covid restrictions in Switzerland

The demonstration was organised by the association "Silent Protest", which opposes the measures taken by the authorities against the spread of the coronavirus Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the city of Wohlen near Zurich on Saturday to protest against anti-coronavirus measures put in place by Swiss authorities.

This content was published on February 20, 2021 - 17:45

Keystone-SDA/ac

Between 1,500 to 2,000 people participated in a march that was authorised by the regional police under the condition that participants wear face masks. However, only around half complied as demonstrators moved in columns of two towards a specific location to assemble and listen to speakers.

The demonstration was organised by the association "Silent Protest", which opposes the measures taken by the authorities against the spread of the coronavirus. Two weeks ago, the association had called for a demonstration in the city of Zug that was attended by 800 people.

Switzerland has been under a partial lockdown since January 18 with closure of non-essential shops and mandatory teleworking. A month later, the government proposed reopening of shops, museums and zoos on March 1, while restaurants, theatres and leisure facilities will have to wait at least until April 1.

