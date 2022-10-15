Record-breaking local speciality presented at food fair
The southeastern Swiss canton of Graubünden on Saturday presented to a food fair what it says is the world’s longest capun, a traditional speciality made of meat and dough wrapped in chard leaves.This content was published on October 15, 2022 - 17:33
This 17-metre long capun was transported to the OlmaExternal link trade fair in St Gallen at dawn on a tractor, using country roads and back roads, according to the canton.
The long roll weighing some 45 kilos was finally cut up and distributed to visitors in a thousand pieces. It was made with ingredients from Graubünden.
Capuns are a traditional food from Graubünden, made from Spätzle dough with pieces of dried meat, rolled in a chard leaf. They are boiled in a gravy and topped with grated cheese.
The Olma Food and Agriculture fair is Switzerland's largest trade fair open to the public. This year it is being held for the 79th time and will run until October 23.
