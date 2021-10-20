Swiss in top ten of animal rights ranking

Switzerland is among nearly 20 countries which were given a B+ score. © Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Switzerland has been given a B+ ranking in an international survey of animal rights by a United States company.

This content was published on October 20, 2021 - 12:50

swissinfo.ch/ug

Top scores went to Luxembourg, Britain and Austria, while Iran, Vietnam and China do worst in the comparison of 65 states by The Swiftest.

It says it gathered statistics from international data sources to identify the best and worst countries for animal rights in 2021.

The surveyExternal link sets a total of nine criteria, including recognition of animal sentience and animal suffering, laws against animal cruelty and the use of pesticide per hectare of cropland.

Switzerland notably only has a partial fur ban, a comparatively low percentage of protected areas and a relatively high per capita meat consumption.

Next February, Swiss voters will have the final say about a proposal by animal rights groups to ban animal testing.