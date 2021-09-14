Switzerland recommends Covid jab for pregnant women

Medical staff member prepares a Covid vaccination Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Swiss government experts are recommending that pregnant women get the Covid jab from the second trimester onwards. This is in line with advice issued in other countries.

Previously, pregnant women were allowed to receive the vaccination, but were required to have a medical consultation first and sign a declaration of consent. This is no longer required.

The recommendation comes into effect immediately.

Christoph Berger, president of the Federal Vaccination Commission, said at a press conference on Tuesday that the advice also applied to breastfeeding women and those planning a pregnancy.

Mounting data showed that the advantage of being vaccinated outweighed the risks of developing severe illness due to the virus, Berger said. Pregnant women were more at risk of being hospitalised with Covid-19 or even ending up on the intensive care unit, he explained. The risk of miscarriage is also higher.

The Zurich professor pointed to data from the United States which showed no safety concerns for around 150,000 pregnant women who had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A vaccine recommendation has also been issued in England, France and most recently Germany, he underlined. There is also no evidence of the vaccine causing fertility problems in women or men, the expert said.