Venomous snakes bit more than 40 people last year

Forty-eight people were bitten by snakes in Switzerland last year, one of whom showed severe symptoms. One dog died but there were no human fatalities, said Tox Info Suisse, the national poisons information centre.

Venomous snakes native to Switzerland bit 43 people in the wild; the remaining five bites were from non-venomous exotic snakes kept as pets, according to data from the Federal Office of Public Health published on Monday and based on information from Tox InfoExternal link.

Thirteen of those bitten were under the age of 16. The severity of the symptoms was reported in 18 cases: three bites were asymptomatic, symptoms in six case were mild, eight moderate and one severe.

In addition to humans, seven dogs were bitten by venomous snakes last year. One died and another had severe symptoms.

Switzerland is home to eight native snake species, two of which are venomous: the asp viper and the common European adder. Contact with poisonous snakes in nature is very rare and their bites no longer pose a life-threatening problem thanks to antivenoms. The bites do become dangerous, however, when an additional allergic reaction leads to an allergic shock.

In Switzerland no one has died after being bitten by one of the two native venomous species since 1961.

Call 145, Tox Info Suisse’s emergency hotline, if there is a risk for poisoning, or if somebody shows signs or symptoms of intoxication. Specially trained physicians will give advice 24/7 in case of poisoning with various agents, including chemicals, pharmaceutical drugs, other drugs, poisonous plants, mushrooms or venomous animals.

