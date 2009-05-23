Swine flu victim ready to be released

This content was published on May 23, 2009 11:54 AM May 23, 2009 - 11:54

A 24-year-old woman who contracted swine flu after a trip to Mexico and the United States has improved enough for her to go home on Saturday.

The Bern resident was scheduled to leave an isolation ward at the city's university hospital after doctors said her condition was "very good".

The patient had returned to Switzerland on May 17 with flu symptoms. On Thursday tests at the national flu centre in Geneva confirmed she had contracted the H1N1 virus.



Four people who had been close to the patient were treated with the antiviral Tamiflu although they had not complained of being ill. Health officials said on Saturday that the woman was not contagious during the flight.



The case was the second confirmed instance of a swine flu infection in Switzerland. In April an Aargau man contracted the virus, also after a trip to Mexico and the US.



More than 11,000 cases of swine flu have been reported in some 40 countries. So far 86 people have died.



Health officials want airlines to provide details on passenger on specific flights when there is a risk of infection.



swissinfo.ch with agencies

