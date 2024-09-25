Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?
After several years of marriage, the partners of Swiss citizens living abroad can apply for Swiss nationality.
But to secure a Swiss passport, many different conditions have to be met and documents provided. As a binational couple, did you embark on a naturalisation procedure with a Swiss diplomatic mission or embassy abroad?
Did you encounter any obstacles or did everything go smoothly? Tell us about your experience!
Why is it that only women who marry Swiss nationals become Swiss? Why are men not allowed to automatically become Swiss when marrying a Swiss woman.
The children of a Swiss parent (woman or man) automatically become Swiss at birth????
Hello,
The spouses of Swiss citizens can also apply for facilitated naturalisation if they meet the conditions set out by the State Secretariat for Migration here: https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/fr/home/integration-einbuergerung/schweizer-werden/verheiratet.html
The children of a Swiss parent (man or woman) automatically obtain Swiss nationality (in accordance with Swiss blood law).
Could you please tell me what documents I need to provide?
Pouvez vous me renseigner s’il vous plaît quelle est la liste de documents à fournir ?
I am interested in applying to the Swiss embassy for nationality for my wife.
Je suis intéressé de faire la demande auprès de l’ambassade suisse pour la nationalité pour ma femme
Hello,
Which country do you live in?
You can find all the information you need here: https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/fr/home/integration-einbuergerung/schweizer-werden/verheiratet.html (in the section entitled "Procedure for living abroad").
Good evening, my mother has Swiss nationality and I am 34 years old and live in Algeria. I would like to acquire Swiss nationality as my mother has Swiss nationality.
Bonsoir, ma mère a obtenue la nationalité suisse et moi j’ai 34 ans et j’habite en Algérie et je souhaite acquérir la nationalité suisse vu que ma mère a été naturaliser suisse est ce que c’est possible !?
Hello,
If your mother became Swiss by ordinary naturalisation after you were born, I don't think you can claim Swiss nationality. But to be sure, I would advise you to contact the relevant authorities and apply here: https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/fr/home/sem/kontakt/contact-buergerrecht.html
Hi Emilie
An interesting subject. When I enquired last time, there was the need that one must live with his spouse in Switzerland for about 10 years and the spouse must speak one of the four national languages. Did that changed?
Thank you.
Hello,
The conditions differ depending on where you live and whether or not you are married.
=The following may apply for facilitated naturalisation
- the wives and husbands of Swiss citizens. They must have lived in Switzerland for a total of five years, including the year preceding the application, and have been living in a conjugal union with their Swiss spouse for three years.
- Wives and husbands of Swiss citizens living abroad. They must have been living in a conjugal union with their Swiss spouse for six years and have close ties with Switzerland.
If you are not married, the conditions are different.
For further details, please consult the website of the State Secretariat for Migration.
Please enquire through official sources. No, there is no need to live in Switzerland for 10 years (although it would help).
If you are not married to a Swiss citizen, you must have lived in Switzerland for at least 10 years in order to apply for ordinary naturalisation (among other conditions).
The only problem is that my husband doesn’t speak any of the Swiss languages - so it seems he can’t get a Swiss passport. He is a very successful
Businessman, speaks and writes fluent English, Arabic and Chinese, but is dyslexic and has no time to learn a language that he wont use. He pays tax in Switzerland, has been married to me for 36 years, all his children and grandchildren have Swiss passports… he often teaches Swiss professionals with advanced postgraduate training - all in
English… but since Brexit he gets stopped at tge border and questioned…. Help please… is there a solution to this?
Hello,
Thank you for your message.
If you are married - which seems to be the case - your husband can apply for facilitated naturalisation.
He or she must have lived in Switzerland for a total of 5 years, including the year before submitting the application, and have been living in a conjugal union with his or her Swiss spouse for 3 years.
Facilitated naturalisation is granted on condition of successful integration. Successful integration is evidenced in particular by the ability to communicate on a daily basis in a national language, both orally and in writing, among other conditions.
This information can be found on the website of the State Secretariat for Migration.
To be sure that your husband is not eligible, I would advise you to check with your canton of residence.
https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/fr/home/integration-einbuergerung/schweizer-werden/verheiratet.html
Hello,
For me, the naturalization process took about 8 months, without a hitch.
From the collection of documents to obtain for the official application as well as the documents to fill in, the sending of the documents, the interview at the Montreal consulate and the reception of the reply, nothing to say that everyone involved was really helpful and very kind.
I think the most important thing is the accuracy with which we fill in the documents. My mother tongue is French and I also speak English with some notions of German. And that's it!
Thank you
Hello,
Thank you for your reply! If I understand correctly, you are Canadian, are married to a Swiss woman and have obtained Swiss nationality after taking the necessary steps at the Swiss consulate in Montreal.
Am I right?)
We had no problems
wir hatten keine Probleme
Hello,
Could you please give me some details? Where do you live? When did you apply? How long did it take?
Thank you very much,
Emilie
My Turkish son in law did not have any problems. He speaks fluently German, graduated from ETH. He has several friends in Switzerland. All it took was a 15 minutes interview at the Swiss consulate.
We got married in Mozambique in Beira on 9 December 1975 and my wife, a Zimbabwean, automatically got a Swiss passport and we flew to Switzerland on 18 December 1975. We are currently living in Zimbabwe
Dazu Mal war es kein Problem.Wir haben in Moçambique in Beira geheiratet am 9. Dezember 1975 und meine Frau Zimbabwerin hat dann automatisch den Schweizer Pass bekommen wir sind dann am 18 Dezember 1975 in die Schweiz geflogen. Zurzeit leben wir in Zimbabwe
