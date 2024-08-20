Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Apples and pears gear up for a good harvest in Switzerland

apple trees
Braeburns in St Gallen, northeastern Switzerland. Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller
Apples and pears gear up for a good harvest in Switzerland
The country’s apple and pear harvest is set to be larger in 2024 compared to last year – at least according to the forecasts of a new app using artificial intelligence.

Estimates for the apple harvest amount to 103,589 tonnes, or 3% more than in 2023, the Swiss Fruit Association said on Monday. A bumper pear harvest of 16,364 tonnes, or 17% more, is expected.

The app, developed for the first time to estimate the harvest yield, analysed potential by variety and plot, according to the association. Various data sources such as regional weather stations fed into the AI in order to make the estimates, it added.

According to a press release by the association, the harvest reaches its peak in mid-September and lasts until the end of October.

The Swiss plum harvest, which started in July, is also expected to be “excellent” this year, the fruit association said last week.

