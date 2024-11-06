Rise in bankruptcies of Swiss companies

According to figures released by the business information service Dun & Bradstreet on Wednesday, 4,475 corporate insolvencies were filed during this period. This was 16% more than in the same period last year.
The number of insolvencies rose particularly sharply in south-western Switzerland (26% rise) while Central Switzerland recorded an increase of 22%, Eastern Switzerland recorded 19% and Zurich registered 17%.
Looking at the developments in the various sectors, the sharp rise in company bankruptcies in the automotive industry (+47%), architectural firms (+40%) and companies in the entertainment and leisure industry (+33%) was quite significant. In contrast, insolvencies in the construction industry fell by 35% and in wholesale by 10%.
Slightly more start-ups
Not only were there more bankruptcies in the first nine months of the year, there were also 39,162 more companies founded or newly entered in the commercial register. However, the increase was limited at only 2%.
The construction sector saw the strongest increase in start-ups at 38%, followed by the education sector, the land transportation and logistics sector and the automotive industry, each with an increase of around a quarter. In contrast, start-ups in wholesale (-29%), utilities (-11%) and architectural firms (-10%) were clearly down.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Culture
Documentary portrays Swiss teenagers forced to return to parents’ homeland
Swiss village Brienz to be evacuated due to rockslide risk
This content was published on
Local authorities announced that up to 1.2 million cubic metres of rock could move towards the mountain village of Brienz. The municipality is preparing a preventive evacuation.
Swiss businesses losing billions due to Temu and Shein
This content was published on
Swiss businesses are losing billions of francs a year as a result of the spread of Chinese online platforms Temu and Shein, says the director of the federation of Swiss retailers.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.