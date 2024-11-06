Rise in bankruptcies of Swiss companies

Company bankruptcies in Switzerland skyrocketed in the first nine months of the current year.

According to figures released by the business information service Dun & Bradstreet on Wednesday, 4,475 corporate insolvencies were filed during this period. This was 16% more than in the same period last year.

The number of insolvencies rose particularly sharply in south-western Switzerland (26% rise) while Central Switzerland recorded an increase of 22%, Eastern Switzerland recorded 19% and Zurich registered 17%.

Looking at the developments in the various sectors, the sharp rise in company bankruptcies in the automotive industry (+47%), architectural firms (+40%) and companies in the entertainment and leisure industry (+33%) was quite significant. In contrast, insolvencies in the construction industry fell by 35% and in wholesale by 10%.

Slightly more start-ups

Not only were there more bankruptcies in the first nine months of the year, there were also 39,162 more companies founded or newly entered in the commercial register. However, the increase was limited at only 2%.

The construction sector saw the strongest increase in start-ups at 38%, followed by the education sector, the land transportation and logistics sector and the automotive industry, each with an increase of around a quarter. In contrast, start-ups in wholesale (-29%), utilities (-11%) and architectural firms (-10%) were clearly down.

