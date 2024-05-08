Swiss cable car activity rose in winter 2023-2024

According to the association, there were major regional differences in fortunes, depending on weather conditions. The mountains around Fribourg, with their medium-altitude ski areas, recorded a 31% drop in visitors, while the Jura mountain range saw a 26% drop. Eastern Switzerland recorded the greatest growth at 9%. The season in the southern canton of Ticino was saved by the snow in March, meaning that the decline was only 1%.
In terms of company size, larger cable car operators with a turnover of over CHF20 million ($22 million) grew more strongly than smaller ones. Their number of guests rose by 5%, while companies with a turnover of less than CHF2 million fell by 35%. However, the larger companies are also at higher altitudes, the association explained.
