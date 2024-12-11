Aargau is the ‘freest’ Swiss canton

Aargau is the freest canton, Ticino is ninth, loses one position Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Aargau takes the top spot in Switzerland based on a ranking of social and economic freedom.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Argovia è il cantone più libero, Ticino è nono, perde una posizione Original Read more: Argovia è il cantone più libero, Ticino è nono, perde una posizione

The northen canton came ahead of Liechtenstein (also included among the cantons) and Appenzell Outer Rhodes in the Avenir Suisse Freedom Index 2024External link. The annual ranking compiled by Avenir Suisse – a liberal-leaning think tank – is based on 29 economic and social indicators. The least free were Jura (25th), Uri (26th) and Valais (27th).

The various indicators can be used to determine whether, and to what extent, government directives restrict freedom of choice and individual organisation, and therefore the personal responsibility. Freedom, however, remains a subjective concept, the think tank acknowledges. Each individual may evaluate differently whether or not a law, for example, is perceived as an unnecessary obstacle interfering with his or her options for action. This is why the index is designed interactively: in the Excel sheet made available, it is therefore possible to select or deselect each individual indicator, so as to compose an index of freedoms in accordance with one’s preferences.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.