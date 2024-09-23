Swiss environment minister calls for prudent measures on biodiversity

Following the “No” vote to the biodiversity initiative on Sunday, Swiss Environment Minister Albert Rösti is calling for a prudent and measured approach in favor of a diverse and intact natural environment.

Rösti told the media in Bern on Sunday that voters support the protection of nature and landscapes. However, they were against the introduction of stricter rules that would make it more difficult to weigh up protection and use. The stricter regulations would have hindered agriculture, settlement development, the expansion of renewable energies and tourism.

The federal government is also concerned about protecting nature and biodiversity. Rösti assured that the approximately CHF600 million ($705 million) that the government spends on this every year would continue to be used despite recently proposed austerity programmes. “But we don’t suddenly have more money,” he pointed out.

The environment minister did not rule out the possibility of additional areas being used for biodiversity. However, he emphasised that the focus is on improving the quality of already reserved areas, especially after the “No” to the initiative.

Rösti announced that the second Biodiversity Action Plan would be submitted to the federal government by the end of the year so that implementation could begin next year. The focus will be on habitats and the development of insects. These are central to the food chain and natural areas.

Together with the cantons, the federal government is protecting valuable biotopes and endangered species, Rösti assured. This has slowed down the decline of animal and plant species.

