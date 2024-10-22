Switzerland to close nine asylum centres as fewer people arrive than expected
The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) is closing nine temporary federal asylum centres across Switzerland with a total of 1,735 accommodation places by the beginning of March. The government expects to save tens of millions of francs by closing the infrastructure.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Bund schliesst bis Anfang März neun temporäre Bundesasylzentren
Original
The SEM explained on Tuesday in response to a query from the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA that this would amount to around CHF40 million ($46 million) per year.
The SEM justifies the closures with the lower-than-expected asylum numbers this autumn. According to the SEM, 23% fewer applications were submitted in August than in the previous year, and 40% fewer in September.
The occupancy rate of the federal asylum centres is currently 51% throughout Switzerland. The situation on the migration routes to Western Europe does not indicate a sharp increase in the coming months.
The government will begin closing the accommodation facilities from the end of January 2025, which will affect around 200 employees of the service providers mandated by the SEM in the federal asylum centres, it added. How many of them will continue to be employed at other locations is still being examined.
The affected accommodation facilities are located in Dübendorf in the city of Zurich, in Eigenthal (canton Lucerne), Bremgarten (Aargau), Allschwil (Basel Country), Steckborn (Thurgau), Beringen (Schaffhausen) as well as in Bure (Jura) and Plan-les-Ouates (Geneva).
Following the closure of the nine temporary locations, the SEM will have around 7,000 places available to accommodate asylum and protection seekers from the beginning of March.
However, in the event of a sudden, sharp increase in asylum applications, this number could be “increased again depending on requirements” in cooperation with the army and the cantons. The SEM is constantly monitoring the situation.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
Switzerland’s priciest street makes room for a bakery shop
Swiss grave looting expert wins Marie Heim-Vögtlin Prize
This content was published on
The Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) has awarded the Marie Heim-Vögtlin Prize to archaeologist Cristina Murer. She receives the prize for her research on grave looting in late antiquity.
Light pollution and industrial activity increase in the Arctic
This content was published on
More than 800,000 square kilometres of the Arctic were affected by human activity in 2013. Some 85% of the areas polluted by light was due to industrial activities and not settlement areas.
Zurich Airport announces changes to winter flight schedule
This content was published on
With the change to the winter flight schedule, Zurich Airport is offering new destinations. In addition, the Middle East, Asia and Africa will be better connected to Switzerland.
Switzerland keeps its four three-star Michelin restaurants
This content was published on
The Michelin Guide has awarded stars to a total of 136 restaurants in Switzerland in 2024. The four restaurants that had previously been awarded three stars will retain the distinction.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.