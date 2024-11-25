Swiss government adopts three-pronged approach to end violence against women

Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider presented an interim report on Monday that analyses the measures of the National Action Plan for the Implementation of the Istanbul Convention 2022-2026. The report was presented at a press conference to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
According to the press release, the report shows that the measures in the action plan are on track. The federal government, cantons and municipalities have now identified three areas that require particular action. “Substantial progress is to be made in these areas by 2026,” said Baume-Schneider.
The first is to combat the causes of violence against women. This is often due to gender stereotypes. The second area defined is a further training offensive, for example for healthcare professionals and judicial authorities. Thirdly, greater awareness is to be raised on the topic of protection against sexual violence.
